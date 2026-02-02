NAWC and Bluefield Research highlight workforce challenges and solutions facing U.S. water utilities

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) and Bluefield Research have released a new report examining workforce challenges across the U.S. water and wastewater sector and the strategies utilities are using to address them.

The report, Addressing Today’s Challenges and Opportunities in the Water Utility Workforce, is based on interviews with 30 public and private water utilities and industry stakeholders across 18 states. It identifies shared pressures including an aging workforce, competition from other industries, compensation limitations and the need to strengthen employee pipelines. The findings underscore workforce sustainability as a growing concern for utilities that support public health and economic development.

“This report confirms that the water sector is at a critical juncture in managing its most valuable asset: its people,” said Robert F. Powelson, NAWC President and CEO, in a press release. “While the challenges are significant, what’s truly inspiring are the innovative and proactive solutions being pioneered by regulated, private water companies.”

According to the report, utilities are expanding internship programs and “second chance” hiring initiatives to attract non-traditional candidates, while also focusing on retention through clearer career pathways and improved communication around compensation and benefits.

“Our research involved in-depth conversations with leaders on the front lines of the water industry, providing a comprehensive, ground-level view of the workforce pressures they face,” said Greg Goodwin, senior research director for Bluefield Research, in a press release. “The data shows a clear trend: investing in pipeline development, career-pathing, and community engagement yields tangible results in attracting and retaining the skilled professionals essential for providing reliable water service.”

The report features workforce initiatives from regulated, private water companies including Aquarion Water Company, Artesian Water Company, California Water Service, Essential Utilities, Veolia North America and others.