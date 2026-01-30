EPA recognizes New England wastewater facilities and professionals with 2025 regional awards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced the recipients of its 2025 Regional Wastewater Treatment Awards, honoring seven wastewater facilities and professionals across New England for excellence in operations, training and pretreatment programs.

For four decades, the EPA’s Regional Wastewater Awards Program has recognized wastewater personnel who demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting water quality, public health and the environment.

“Strong wastewater systems are essential to protecting human health, supporting economic growth, and keeping New England's rivers, lakes, and coastal waters clean,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator Mark Sanborn in a press release. “The professionals and facilities we're recognizing this year exemplify operational excellence as well as dedication to improving water quality across New England.”

The Rockland Pollution Control Facility in Rockland, Maine, received the 2025 EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operation and Maintenance Excellence Award for exceptional facility operations and sustained investment in wastewater infrastructure.

Three professionals were named 2025 EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operators of the Year: Nick Thompson, assistant superintendent at the Warwick Sewer Authority in Rhode Island; Walt Arsenault of the Shelburne Wastewater Treatment Facility in Vermont; and Edward Abel, superintendent of the Derby Water Pollution Control Facility in Connecticut. The honorees were recognized for leadership in compliance, operations, staff development and long-term service to the profession.

Elijah Lemieux of the Vermont Rural Water Association was named the 2025 EPA Regional Wastewater Trainer of the Year (Charles Conway Award) for his contributions to operator education, including hands-on math instruction and individualized exam preparation.

The City of Northampton, Massachusetts, and the Town of Westborough, Massachusetts, received the 2025 EPA Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program of the Year Award for strong oversight of industrial users through effective permitting and inspection practices.

EPA officials emphasized that the awards highlight the critical role wastewater operators, trainers and pretreatment coordinators play in safeguarding infrastructure, waterways and communities throughout the region.