AWWA outlines federal priorities for water and wastewater utilities in 119th Congress

The American Water Works Association (AWWA) has released its legislative priorities for the second session of the 119th Congress, calling on lawmakers to address PFAS liability, water affordability, cybersecurity resilience and sustained infrastructure funding that directly affect drinking water and wastewater utilities.

In a letter sent to congressional leadership, AWWA urged passage of the Water System PFAS Liability Protection Act to shield drinking water and wastewater utilities from CERCLA liability tied to PFAS contamination, arguing that utilities should not bear cleanup costs for chemicals they did not manufacture or use.

The association also pushed for creation of a permanent low-income water assistance program through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) Establishment Act, noting that utilities rely on ratepayers for roughly 96% of their revenue and affordability challenges can undermine system operations and capital investment.

On system security, AWWA highlighted growing cyber threats to water and wastewater systems and endorsed multiple bipartisan bills to expand funding, training and eligibility for cybersecurity resilience programs, particularly for small and rural utilities.

Finally, AWWA called for reauthorization and robust funding of core federal programs, including the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and WIFIA, citing their critical role in financing wastewater and water infrastructure upgrades nationwide.