$10M federal funding advances Genesee County water and wastewater resilience

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced a $10 million federal investment to upgrade water infrastructure in Genesee County, including expanding storage and improving water systems to enhance resilience and public health.
Jan. 28, 2026
ID 165059811 @ James Vallee | Dreamstime.com
Sunrise At Letchwoth State Park In New York

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) announced $10 million in Community Project Funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to support water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across Genesee County, New York, including upgrades to the Batavia Water Tower and the countywide water system.

The funding supports the county’s federally authorized Section 219 environmental infrastructure project and advances a broader initiative to improve system resiliency in a drought-challenged region. A key element is expansion of the VA Water Storage Tank, which supplies about 40% of the county’s drinking water. The project will add one million gallons of storage capacity, easing operational constraints at the Batavia Water Treatment Plant and strengthening public health protections while supporting economic activity tied to major employers and agriculture.

“Genesee County recognized the strain on its water system and acted before it became a crisis,” Tenney said in a press release. “This $10 million investment moves a long-term plan forward that protects public health, supports local jobs, and ensures our community has the infrastructure needed to grow.”

