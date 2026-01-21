Washington state wastewater projects included in $22.5M federal funding package

Federal funding included in the FY 2026 minibus appropriations bill would support multiple wastewater and sewer infrastructure projects across Washington state, according to an announcement from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. The bill, which passed the Senate and now heads to the White House, includes $22.47 million for water-related projects benefiting 21 communities statewide.

Several of the funded initiatives focus directly on wastewater treatment and collection system improvements. Notable projects include $1 million for the City of Entiat to modernize and expand its aging wastewater treatment plant, $1 million for the City of Toppenish to install a new solid-state dryer at its wastewater facility, and $1 million for the City of Palouse to complete wastewater treatment facility upgrades. Additional funding supports sewer infrastructure improvements in cities such as Ritzville and Bellevue, where planning work will address sanitary sewer lines located in and along Lake Washington.

“Between aging infrastructure and a quickly growing population, water quality and management projects have become more important than ever in the Pacific Northwest,” Cantwell said in a press release. “This $22.5 million in grants for 21 water projects in urban and rural communities throughout the state of Washington will help improve local drinking water supplies and wastewater infrastructure, reduce pollution of our waterways from stormwater runoff and aging sewer systems, and help remediate PFAS contamination without driving up water utility rates.”

The funding package includes a mix of wastewater treatment upgrades, sewer system rehabilitation, lagoon and aeration improvements, and related planning efforts aimed at reducing pollution risks and improving system reliability. If signed into law, funds would be distributed to communities across the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Central Washington, and Eastern Washington.