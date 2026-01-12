Wisconsin allocates $484M to wastewater and stormwater upgrades statewide

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced more than $484 million in Clean Water Fund Program assistance for 82 municipalities to support wastewater and water quality–related stormwater projects across the state. The funding targets aging infrastructure, phosphorus reduction, and compliance-driven upgrades, with an emphasis on small and disadvantaged communities.

The allocation includes $438 million in subsidized loans and $46 million in principal forgiveness, which functions similarly to a grant. Example projects include $3.38 million for Arkansaw Sanitary District #1 to build a new lift station and force main to convey flows to an existing treatment plant; $55.5 million for the City of Portage to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant for future phosphorus limits and add a Class A biosolids drying system; and $511,570 for Brockway Sanitary District #1 to replace a collapsed 50-year-old force main.

“Ensuring every Wisconsinite has access to safe, clean drinking water has been a priority of mine since Day One, and thanks to programs like the Clean Water Fund, we’re able to support Wisconsin municipalities in their work to ensure our water infrastructure meets the needs of our kids, families, and neighborhoods,” said Gov. Evers in a press release.

Funds will be awarded over the next year and disbursed as eligible costs are incurred, supported in part by federal Clean Water State Revolving Fund capitalization grants, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, and emerging contaminants (PFAS) allocations.