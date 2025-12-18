NBRC awards $37.2 million, with major investments in rural wastewater infrastructure

Key projects include wastewater treatment improvements, stormwater system upgrades, and new connections for local schools, all designed to improve public health, environmental quality, and economic development.
Dec. 18, 2025
Memorial Bridge, Kittery, ME, USA

The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) has awarded $37.2 million in fall 2025 grants to communities across Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont, with a significant portion directed toward drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects. Of the total funding, $31.1 million was awarded through NBRC’s Catalyst Program, including 24 infrastructure projects that support construction or upgrades of wastewater and stormwater systems in rural communities.

Several wastewater-focused awards aim to address aging systems, regulatory compliance and growth constraints. Notable projects include $1 million to the City of Brookland, Arkansas, for wastewater treatment facility improvements; $1 million to the Town of Shelburne, Vermont, to install an ultraviolet disinfection system as part of a wastewater treatment plant consolidation; $1 million to the Village of Bergen, New York, to address sewer inflow and infiltration issues; and $1 million to the Town of Waitsfield, Vermont, to connect a local school to a new municipal wastewater system.

NBRC Federal Co-Chair Chris Saunders said the funding “will help unlock future private investment; grow the economy of the region, states and local communities; and importantly, improve the day-to-day lives of people that live in Northern New England and New York.”

View the drinking water projects here.

