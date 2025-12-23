EPA awards $347M WIFIA loan to support Fort Worth wastewater upgrades and reuse

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced more than $351 million in funding for the city of Fort Worth, Texas, including a $347 million loan through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program to support major wastewater collection, treatment and reuse projects.

According to EPA, the WIFIA financing will be used to upgrade Fort Worth’s wastewater system and support beneficial water reuse through construction of a new water reclamation facility. The facility is designed to meet the needs of the city’s growing population while treating wastewater for reuse in industrial and irrigation applications.

“Fort Worth’s growth has made it a premier destination in Texas for families and businesses, and has created a greater need for clean water infrastructure and materials management services,” said EPA Regional Administrator Scott Mason in an EPA press release.

In addition to the WIFIA loan, Fort Worth was selected to receive approximately $4.8 million through EPA’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grant program. While focused on materials management, city officials said the combined investments will help control costs for utility customers as Fort Worth expands its wastewater and reuse capacity.