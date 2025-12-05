Arkansas wastewater projects benefit from $5.5M DRA investment

The Delta Regional Authority has allocated over $5.5 million to Arkansas communities through SEDAP, focusing on water, wastewater, and infrastructure upgrades to enhance resilience and economic growth, impacting over 2,600 families.
Dec. 5, 2025
2 min read
ID 13704888 @ Benkrut | Dreamstime.com
Night in Little Rock, Arkansas

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) has awarded more than $5.5 million to Arkansas communities through its States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP), with several projects aimed at strengthening aging water and wastewater infrastructure.

SEDAP, one of DRA’s primary investment tools, supports basic infrastructure, transportation, workforce development, and business growth across the agency’s eight-state service area. According to DRA Federal Co-Chairman Corey Wiggins, this year’s investments in Arkansas are expected to impact more than 2,600 families.

“The States’ Economic Development Assistance Program is one of DRA’s most diverse tools that allow us to expand and invest in the resiliency of the region’s public infrastructure and workforce,” Wiggins said in a press release. “As a result of this investment, over 300 jobs will be created or retained, nearly 700 people trained, and more than 2,600 families impacted across 12 communities.”

Several of the funded projects address critical water and wastewater needs:

  • City of Brookland received more than $504,000 to complete improvements at its wastewater treatment facility. The upgrades will help maintain regulatory compliance and support the city’s rapid population growth.

  • City of Parkin was awarded $509,000 to replace an inoperable wastewater lift station. The new infrastructure is expected to improve system reliability and protect public health.

  • City of Peach Orchard received approximately $508,000 to modernize its aging water distribution system, reducing water loss and lowering operating costs.

  • City of Caraway was awarded nearly $506,000 to upgrade its water treatment plant and ensure continued delivery of clean, safe drinking water.

DRA coordinated funding selections with the Office of the Governor and Arkansas Local Development Districts. Projects are expected to advance community resilience, economic stability, and long-term infrastructure reliability across the Delta region.

