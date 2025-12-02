Bristol secures $788K CWSRF loan for design of key wastewater upgrades

Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank has closed on a $788,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan to the Town of Bristol to advance design and engineering work for four planned wastewater and stormwater projects. The funding will support designs for a new composting facility, rehabilitation of existing wastewater infrastructure, upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment facility, and elimination of the Ferry Road shoreline pipe.

“Like many coastal communities, Bristol is experiencing more frequent flooding events that require increased wastewater/stormwater collection and treatment capacity,” said William Fazioli, executive director of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, in a press release. “This low-cost Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan will allow Bristol to move forward with the design and engineering of four important projects to modernize the town’s waste and stormwater infrastructure.”

Town Administrator Steven Contente said recent rain and coastal flooding events have highlighted the need for system improvements. “This loan will allow us to conduct the design and engineering needed to move these important upgrade projects forward,” he said. “We want to thank Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank for providing this low-cost financing. And once design and engineering are complete, we anticipate returning to the Infrastructure Bank for financing to build these critical infrastructure projects.”

The projects are part of Bristol’s broader effort to modernize its wastewater and stormwater systems amid climate-driven impacts and increasing regulatory pressures.