Daupler expands utility response platform to 22 more agencies across North America

Daupler has expanded its presence in the utility sector, launching its response management system with 22 additional electric, gas and water utilities across North America. The new users join a network of more than 200 utilities using the platform to modernize field response, streamline service restoration and improve communication during disruptions.

Daupler RMS is designed to centralize and automate data capture from phone calls, texts, sensors, and operational systems. The software analyzes incoming information to assess severity, pinpoint issues, assemble response crews, notify affected customers and document events in real time.

“Daupler RMS meets an industry-wide need for intelligent response systems that empower utilities to respond faster, communicate better, and restore service more effectively,” said Tim Haer, vice president of sales for Daupler, in a press release. “No matter the size or complexity of a utility, Daupler RMS ensures compliance and control when it matters most.”

By automating triage and dispatch, the platform reduces dependence on manual processes and accelerates response times. According to the company, automated dispatching has helped at least one Daupler customer save more than $2 million annually in operational costs.

Daupler says the expansion reflects growing demand for digital response tools that can help utilities manage service interruptions more efficiently while improving customer communication and regulatory compliance.