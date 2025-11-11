Jacobs expands role in Jackson, Mississippi with nine-year wastewater operations contract

Jacobs has been awarded a nine-year contract by JXN Water to operate and maintain the City of Jackson, Mississippi’s wastewater infrastructure, marking a major expansion of its existing water services partnership.

Under the amended agreement, Jacobs will manage three wastewater treatment plants and 99 pump stations across Jackson. The decision builds on the company’s track record in stabilizing the city’s water system and delivering integrated infrastructure solutions.

“The agreement reflects our dedication to stabilizing and upgrading Jackson's water infrastructure, which has faced persistent challenges from aging systems, limited investment and regulatory compliance issues,” said Greg Fischer, executive vice president at Jacobs, in a press release. “With personnel already embedded in Jackson's water operations, we're positioned to deliver cost-effective solutions and engineering capability to drive long-term infrastructure improvements. Jacobs remains committed to the people of Jackson – investing in community initiatives, local talent, environmental stewardship and Jackson's future.”

Jacobs’ immediate focus includes completing a comprehensive condition assessment and implementing a strategic improvement plan aimed at restoring reliability and preventing bypasses. The company also plans to invest in workforce development, supporting operator certification programs to strengthen local talent pipelines.

“In the throes of the water crisis, only Jacobs was willing to answer our calls for assistance,” said JXN Water Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin in a press release. “Since that time in December 2022, they have proven to be outstanding partners, delivering on their commitments and totally bought in to our shared mission of ensuring all Jacksonians have access to safe drinking water, all the time.”

The expanded contract further establishes Jacobs as a key partner in Jackson’s long-term water and wastewater recovery efforts, aligning with its broader utility operations across the South Central and Southeastern U.S.