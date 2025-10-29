The Water Tower raises $100K for research and workforce programs through fall events

The Water Tower recently hosted two major fundraising events — the inaugural AquaRoyale Casino Night on Oct. 22 and the 6th Annual Watering Hole Golf Tournament on Oct. 23 — raising nearly $100,000 to support water research, technology innovation and workforce training programs.

More than 110 guests attended the first-ever AquaRoyale Casino Night, which combined glamour and philanthropy in support of The Water Tower Institute’s mission to provide innovative solutions for water utilities. The next day, 150 water professionals, community members, and supporters gathered for the Watering Hole Golf Tournament at Lake Lanier Legacy Golf Course for a day of networking and camaraderie on the green.

Proceeds from both events benefit The Water Tower Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that funds STEM workshops for high school students exploring water careers and workforce programs that prepare individuals for water and wastewater operator roles.

“These events demonstrate the incredible generosity and commitment of our partners and community,” said Melissa Meeker, CEO of The Water Tower, in a press release. “Their support helps us continue to innovate, train, and inspire the next generation of water professionals.”

The organization thanked presenting golf sponsor Reeves Young, royal flush gala sponsors Arcadis, iHydrant, and Reeves Young, and sustaining partners including Garver, Gwinnett County, Kamstrup, Siemens, STV and Wade Trim.

Up next, The Water Tower will host its 2nd Annual H2GO Run Like Water 5K on Nov. 15, offering runners a rare opportunity to traverse the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center.

“We’re very grateful to our partners at the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources for providing access to the F. Wayne Hill WRC for this unique experience and a chance to connect the community to the people and technology behind clean water,” said Kristan VandenHeuvel, director of impact and engagement at The Water Tower, in a press release.

Proceeds from the 5K will also support The Water Tower Institute’s ongoing efforts in research, technology advancement, and workforce training.