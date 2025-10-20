Veolia and Delgado Community College launch wastewater workforce internship program

Veolia North America and Delgado Community College have launched a new Workforce Development Internship Program to provide students with hands-on experience and help them start careers in the wastewater treatment, sustainability and environmental sectors.

The program will place Delgado students alongside Veolia’s experienced professionals at the New Orleans East Bank and West Bank wastewater treatment facilities, preparing them for technical careers that support environmental protection and community resilience. The initial cohort will include 15 students from Delgado’s Water and Wastewater Technology Program.

“Delgado Community College’s broad reach across greater New Orleans and its dynamic population of motivated students makes it a natural partner for Veolia, as we meet both the environmental and community needs of the people we serve,” said Joseph Tackett, Veolia’s CEO of municipal water contract operations in North America, in a press release. “The water and wastewater industry faces a generational challenge to replenish its aging workforce at the same time it confronts unprecedented environmental changes and threats. Partnering with Delgado creates strong pathways for these students as well as for our environment.”

“Delgado looks forward to launching and growing this partnership with Veolia, which will place our students in a professional environment where they can learn and thrive,” said Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib, chancellor at Delgado Community College, in a press release. “The internships will allow students to position themselves for sustainable careers upon graduation while providing critical workforce needs for the water and wastewater sectors.”

According to Dr. April Noble, assistant chair of physical science and leader of the Water and wastewater technology program at Delgado, “The Veolia internships will benefit students enrolled in Delgado Community College’s Water and Wastewater Technology program, which equips students with the technical skills and environmental knowledge needed for careers in water treatment and sustainability.”

The collaboration is part of Veolia’s broader GreenUp workforce initiative, which reached more than 55,000 students in the 2024–25 school year through educational tours, classes and partnerships nationwide.