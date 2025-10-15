Holyoke renews Veolia contract, adopts AI-driven wastewater operations platform

The City of Holyoke, Massachusetts, has renewed its partnership with Veolia under a new 10-year agreement to operate and maintain its wastewater treatment plant, extending a collaboration that began in 2005. The contract covers the city’s 17.5 MGD activated sludge facility, 40 miles of sewer mains, 77 miles of combined sewer and stormwater lines and seven pumping stations, all serving nearly 40,000 homes and businesses along the Connecticut River.

As part of the agreement, Holyoke will become the first city in the Northeast to implement Veolia’s Hubgrade digital platform for wastewater operations. The system integrates AI-enabled predictive analytics, digital twins, robotics and 3D virtual reality tools to monitor performance, optimize energy and chemical use and reduce maintenance costs.

“This partnership exemplifies our dedication to innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia in a press release.

Veolia and the Holyoke Department of Public Works will also modernize the city’s wastewater infrastructure through new GIS mapping, routine digital camera inspections and installation of a centrifuge to reduce hauling costs.

Veolia’s David Connors, president of municipal contract operations in New England, said the renewed agreement “will help Holyoke transform its wastewater system for greater sustainability and improved performance.”

The contract runs through 2035, with an option for a five-year extension.