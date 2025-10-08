Aquatic Informatics unveils predictive tools for WIMS Process Manager during WEFTEC 2025

Just four months ago at AWWA ACE25, Aquatic Informatics teased new capabilities for WIMS Process Manager and its predictive tools have now arrived.

Speaking to Wastewater Digest from the Aquatic Informatics booth at WEFTEC, Dave Rutowski highlighted the key features of the WIMS software and how its predictive tools will help wastewater systems balance their priorities while achieving their goals. WIMS historically has been a repository for system data, but with its new features, it can now simulate real-world conditions of the future using a digital twin.

A digital twin is a virtual replica of a physical system, and in the case of WIMS it uses existing data and physical parameter information from the utility to provide predictive analysis across a number of charts.

“Digital twin is a term that’s thrown around a lot in the industry, so we want to first define what we call it. It has to be based on a physical system. You can’t just make up numbers. It’s very much based on the size of the plant and the size of every tank and pipe,” said Dave Rutowski, global sales and training enablement manager for Aquatic Informatics.

The previously mentioned charts can be hand-selected depending on the user’s needs, meaning a utility administrator could have a dashboard entirely different from the operator who needs the finer details. Learn more about the baseline features of WIMS in our coverage from AWWA ACE25.