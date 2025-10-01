Operations Challenge 2025 crowns champions at WEFTEC

The 38th annual Operations Challenge wrapped up Tuesday evening at WEFTEC 2025, showcasing the skills and speed of 57 teams of wastewater professionals from across the U.S., Denmark and the United Kingdom.

Dubbed the industry’s most exciting professional development competition, the event tested operators in five demanding areas: process control, laboratory, safety, collection systems and equipment maintenance.

When scores were tallied, the top finishers were:

Division I : Elevated Ops (Rocky Mountain Water Environment Association) took first, followed by Sewerside Squad and Double Duty, also from Rocky Mountain Water Environment Association.

Division II : Team HRSD (Virginia Water Environment Association) claimed first, with Rising Sludge (New England Water Environment Association) and Surge (Water Environment Association of South Carolina) rounding out the top three.

Division III: Rowdy Rotifers (Chesapeake Water Environment Association) earned first place, followed by TRAilblazers (Water Environment Association of Texas) and River Rangers (Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association).

This year featured several innovations, including a redesigned laboratory event requiring orthophosphate and chlorine analysis, and a new virtual reality component in the Safety Event.

The Operations Challenge remains a highlight of WEFTEC, blending competition, training, and teamwork to spotlight the expertise of the wastewater workforce.