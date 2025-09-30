Ukrainian utilities join WEFTEC 2025 through international exchange program

Representatives from four Ukrainian water utilities – Mykolaiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi and Vinnytsia – are attending WEFTEC 2025 in Chicago as part of the Exchange for Ukraine (X4U) Program, a peer-learning initiative linking American and Ukrainian utilities.

Organized by the Mykolaiv Water Hub in partnership with the Water Environment Federation (WEF) and Leading Utilities of the World, the program focuses on asset management, regulatory frameworks, community engagement and infrastructure planning – critical needs for Ukraine’s water sector, which has sustained an estimated $11 billion in damages since 2022, according to a WEF press release.

“We are so happy to welcome our first delegation from Ukraine to WEFTEC 2025,” said Ralph Exton, WEF executive director, in a press release. “Our vision is a life free of water challenges, and the invasion of Ukraine has caused many water challenges. WEFTEC is more than a conference: it’s a platform for water communities to connect, share critical content, and build resilient futures together.”

Following WEFTEC, the delegation will visit Las Vegas for meetings with the Las Vegas Valley Water District, the first U.S. utility to sign a formal cooperation agreement with a Ukrainian counterpart.

The X4U Program, launched in 2024, combines workshops, study tours and long-term partnership building to strengthen Ukraine’s water sector through international collaboration and knowledge sharing.