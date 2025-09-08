Pennsylvania American Water launches $479K wastewater main replacement in Butler Township

Pennsylvania American Water has started work on a $479,000 project to replace nearly 2,000 feet of aging 12-inch wastewater main along Sawmill Run Road in Butler Township, Butler County. The existing main had been prone to multiple breaks.

“By replacing aging wastewater mains that are prone to breaks, we are lowering the risk of untreated wastewater leaking into the environment and helping to safeguard water quality and public health,” said Michelle Cavallo, manager of northwest wastewater operations for Pennsylvania American Water, in a press release.

The project is expected to take 30 to 45 days, with crews working weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Single-lane closures will be in effect during construction hours. Following installation, the road will be temporarily repaired for winter, with final resurfacing scheduled after both water and wastewater main replacements are completed in spring.

Cavallo noted the coordinated approach reduces community disruptions: “As the community’s water and wastewater provider, we are ideally situated to efficiently coordinate water and wastewater construction projects.”

The utility emphasized the broader economic impact of water infrastructure investments, citing statewide spending of $675 million in 2024 that supported more than 10,000 jobs.