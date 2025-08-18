Water professionals gather for backflow prevention training in Georgia

The Water Tower hosted its fourth annual National Backflow Prevention Day on August 13, 2025, bringing together more than 140 water and wastewater professionals to strengthen practices in backflow prevention and cross-connection control.

“We are proud to continue growing this event and expanding opportunities for education, collaboration and innovation in the backflow space,” said Melissa Meeker, CEO of The Water Tower, in a press release. “It’s rewarding to see professionals come together on our campus to build their skills and make meaningful connections.”

The event featured classroom training, technical sessions and hands-on demonstrations designed to reduce risks of contaminants entering drinking water through backflow. Topics covered included retrofitting solutions, digging safety, fire hydrant protection and isolation versus containment strategies.

Attendees could earn up to five continuing education (CE) credits for water and wastewater operator license renewal, as well as six Georgia backflow CE credits. Approximately 100 participants completed the full training track, while others joined for networking and access to 13 vendor exhibits showcasing tools and technologies for backflow prevention.

Organizers stated the annual event provides a key forum for utilities and operators to keep pace with technical requirements and regulatory compliance in protecting public health.