White House proposes $2.4B in SRF cuts for 2026

Water industry associations push back on proposed fiscal year 2026 cuts to U.S. EPA, particularly the drinking water and clean water state revolving fund programs.
May 2, 2025
ID 170824228 © Sean Pavone | Dreamstime.com
68152fc4845ed5e4cc728973 Dreamstime Xxl 170824228

Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds are facing a $2.46 billion reduction from 2025 figures in the White House’s 2026 fiscal year budget proposal.

In a May 2, 2025 letter to Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins, President Donald Trump’s FY2026 budget proposal amounts to $4.2 billion in total funding reduction in 2026 compared to 2025 for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). 

Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund programs would see the greatest reduction of all EPA cuts. This would amount to an overall budget of $305 million, which is $2.46 billion less than the 2025 budget. It is not clear how the $2.46 billion in cuts would be split between the clean water and drinking water revolving fund programs. The President’s letter claims this change will place the onus on states to fund their own infrastructure and shared additional reasoning as to why the reduction to SRFs is on the table.

Read the full news article on WaterWorld.

About the Author

Email

Bob Crossen

Bob Crossen is the editorial director for the Endeavor Business Media Water Group, which publishes WaterWorld, Wastewater Digest and Stormwater Solutions. Crossen graduated from Illinois State University in Dec. 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts in German and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. He worked for Campbell Publications, a weekly newspaper company in rural Illinois outside St. Louis for four years as a reporter and regional editor. 

Sign up for Wastewater Digest Newsletters
Get all the latest news and updates.

Related

This is the largest project in Charlotte Water's history
Ohio Campbell's Soup facility sued for alleged Lake Erie pollution
Champion Strut vs. The Competition
Sponsored
Modernize OT Cybersecurity to Mitigate Risk
Sponsored