Anaergia lands C$58 million RNG project for U.S. agricultural facility

Anaergia Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Anaergia Technologies, has secured a C$58 million contract with Neogenyx Fuels to deploy anaerobic digestion technology at a large-scale agricultural facility in the United States.
Under the agreement, Anaergia will provide turnkey manure handling, processing and anaerobic digestion systems designed to generate more than 4,400 standard cubic feet per minute of biogas. The biogas will be upgraded into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas (RNG) by Neogenyx Fuels.
Neogenyx Fuels was recently formed by Ameresco, Inc. and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. to develop, own and operate renewable fuel and energy infrastructure projects across North America.
Anaergia said it expects to recognize approximately C$58 million in revenue from the project over the next two years, with additional deployment opportunities possible as Neogenyx expands its infrastructure portfolio.
The project reflects continued growth in the RNG sector, particularly for agricultural waste-to-energy applications driven by low-carbon fuel demand, regulatory incentives and broader energy transition initiatives.
“This contract represents an important step in converting Anaergia’s technology leadership into visible, contracted revenue streams with high-quality counterparties,” said Chief Executive Officer of Anaergia Assaf Onn in a press release.
Anaergia said its integrated technology platform and project delivery capabilities position the company to pursue additional renewable fuel infrastructure opportunities with strategic and financial partners in North America and Europe.