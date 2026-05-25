Anaergia lands C$58 million RNG project for U.S. agricultural facility

Anaergia Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Anaergia Technologies, has secured a C$58 million contract with Neogenyx Fuels to deploy anaerobic digestion technology at a large-scale agricultural facility in the United States.

Under the agreement, Anaergia will provide turnkey manure handling, processing and anaerobic digestion systems designed to generate more than 4,400 standard cubic feet per minute of biogas. The biogas will be upgraded into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas (RNG) by Neogenyx Fuels.

Neogenyx Fuels was recently formed by Ameresco, Inc. and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. to develop, own and operate renewable fuel and energy infrastructure projects across North America.