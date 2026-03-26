Miami-Dade completes major biosolids upgrade at central wastewater plant

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has completed new thickening and dewatering facilities at its Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant, marking a major milestone in the county’s $8.9 billion Capital Improvement Program.

The project introduces advanced centrifuge and gravity belt thickener technology to significantly improve biosolids handling, reducing processing time from days to seconds and producing a denser material that is easier to manage. The facilities can process nearly 530,000 pounds of waste material per day, while also reducing hauling needs and operational costs.

“These critical improvements demonstrate the importance of future-proofing our infrastructure,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a press release. “Through our historic Capital Improvement Program, we are making smart, forward-looking investments that protect public health, strengthen climate preparedness, and ensure reliable wastewater service for our residents.”

Officials said the upgrades will also help protect Biscayne Bay by improving treatment performance and reducing odors.

“This investment is about protecting our community and our bay at the same time,” said Commissioner Raquel Regalado in a press release. “By modernizing this facility, we’re eliminating odors, safeguarding Biscayne Bay, and ensuring infrastructure keeps up with the future of Miami-Dade.”

The project includes enclosed operations and elevated, flood-resistant structures designed to improve resilience and long-term reliability, while supporting compliance with federal environmental requirements tied to a long-standing consent decree.

“These facilities are capable of processing nearly 530,000 pounds of waste material per day,” said Chief Utilities and Regulatory Services Officer Roy Coley in a press release. “The upgraded system reduces hauling requirements, lowers operational costs, and supports compliance with federal environmental standards, advancing our Consent Decree project completion.”

WASD officials said the project represents a significant step forward in modernizing wastewater infrastructure to meet future demand and environmental challenges.