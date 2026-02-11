Raleigh Water promotes Class A biosolids program at Southern Farm Show

Raleigh Water's biosolids team highlighted their innovative resource recovery efforts at the 2026 Southern Farm Show, demonstrating how wastewater residuals are converted into nutrient-rich Class A biosolids for agricultural and landscaping use.
Raleigh Water’s biosolids team highlighted its resource recovery efforts at the 2026 Southern Farm Show, showcasing how the city converts wastewater residuals into Class A biosolids for agricultural and landscaping use.

At the event, staff detailed how biosolids produced at the Neuse River Resource Recovery Facility are treated to remove pathogens and odors, resulting in a nutrient-rich product suitable for farms, gardens, lawns and compost applications. The facility generates approximately 40 dry tons of biosolids per day and operates under strict environmental regulations, with a landfill contingency plan in place.

Chris Sauls, Raleigh Water biosolids manager, said the outreach effort led to new partnerships. “We were able to sign up 16 new third-party customers for Class A biosolids," he said in a news release.

The utility said the program demonstrates how wastewater treatment can support circular economy goals by diverting residuals from disposal and returning nutrients to beneficial use markets while maintaining regulatory compliance and public health protections.

