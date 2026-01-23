Jacobs selected for San José–Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility biosolids upgrades

Jacobs has been selected as the progressive design-build contractor for a $200 million biosolids treatment upgrade at the San José–Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility in California, the second largest advanced wastewater treatment plant in the western United States.

The project will modernize the facility’s aging mesophilic digesters to improve reliability, reduce the volume of biosolids hauled offsite and enhance biogas conversion that fuels the plant’s cogeneration system. As part of the upgrades, Jacobs will also deliver a new fats, oils and grease receiving station to accept high-strength waste from local businesses and convert it into renewable energy, reducing natural gas use and greenhouse gas emissions.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Greg Fischer said: “As San José plans for more housing and jobs, reliable wastewater infrastructure becomes essential to protect public health and support economic vitality. Leveraging our experience in digester design and biological process optimization, we deliver long-term performance that turns waste into renewable energy and strengthens sustainability for generations.”

The design incorporates the potential use of Jacobs’ Microbial Hydrolysis Process, which is expected to increase biogas production by up to 36% and cut biosolids generation by as much as 74 wet tons per day. The upgrades also emphasize seismic resiliency and operational flexibility to support projected growth through 2077.

Jacobs will deliver the work under a design-build contract with Walsh Construction and Structural Technologies as lead contracting partners.