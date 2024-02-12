Centrisys/CNP opens new Engineering Innovation Lab

Centrisys/CNP, a North American manufacturer of decanter centrifuges and biosolids treatment technologies, announced the grand opening of its new Engineering Innovation Lab in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The company says that the facility is designed to support its engineering departments by streamlining problem-solving, fostering innovation and enhancing collaboration.

The Engineering Innovation Lab is conceived as a hub for some of Centrisys/CNP’s minds to come together from project inception to completion, ensuring swift response times and unified goals. The lab serves as a space for knowledge transfer and as a training ground for the next generation of engineers.

"The Engineering Innovation Lab is our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation,” said Josh Gable, director of sales, Centrisys/CNP. “It's more than a space; it's where our engineers will inspire each other to develop solutions that will benefit our customers and the environment."

Equipped with advanced computer systems and SolidWorks software, the lab is not just about tools but about uniting mechanical, electrical, process and application engineering departments. The lab features collaborative spaces such as drop-down areas, a spacious conference room and a kitchen island.

The Engineering Innovation Lab was set to be operational in January 2024 to support all Centrisys/CNP customers. The lab will cater to engineering service needs, including product development, service, repair, and reverse engineering, facilitated through a collaborative approach.