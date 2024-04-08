Water Week 2024 to focus on critical issues facing the water sector

Water Week 2024 is set to being April 7, 2024, and will host a wide variety of events. This year’s focus will be on critical legislation and regulatory challenges facing the water sector.

The annual Water Week Fly-In, hosted April 9, 2024, will feature 350 water sector professionals, policy experts, representing associations and public water sector utilities from across the U.S. They’ll take part in Congressional office visits.

Various groups, led by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), the Water Environment Federation (WEF), the Water Research Foundation (WRF) and the WaterReuse Association, will call on Congress to address the growing challenges facing the water sector.

These issues include the need for increased investment from federal funding for aging water infrastructure and concerns over the cost of Per-and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) regulations.

A policy brief that will be delivered to Congressional offices lauds the recent water investments through the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA), but remains critical on the importance of a strong and sustainable commitment from the federal government to build on this progress and help communities across the U.S.

According to the press release some of these challenges include maintaining and updating aging infrastructure; water contamination and compliance with regulations including new pollutants and PFAS; and securing cybersecurity measures.

The main event of the week is the National Water Policy Fly-In, hosted by NACWA, WEF, WRF and WaterReuse. This event will feature speakers from federal agencies and members of Congress discussing current water priorities.