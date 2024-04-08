  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Home

    Water Week 2024 to focus on critical issues facing the water sector

    April 8, 2024
    Water Week 2024, hosted in Washington, D.C., will focus on various issues from water contaminants such as PFAS, to aging infrastructure challenges
    Photo 119705432 © Worawat Dechatiwong | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_119705432
    dreamstime_xxl_119705432
    dreamstime_xxl_119705432
    dreamstime_xxl_119705432
    dreamstime_xxl_119705432

    Water Week 2024 is set to being April 7, 2024, and will host a wide variety of events. This year’s focus will be on critical legislation and regulatory challenges facing the water sector.

    The annual Water Week Fly-In, hosted April 9, 2024, will feature 350 water sector professionals, policy experts, representing associations and public water sector utilities from across the U.S. They’ll take part in Congressional office visits.

    Various groups, led by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), the Water Environment Federation (WEF), the Water Research Foundation (WRF) and the WaterReuse Association, will call on Congress to address the growing challenges facing the water sector.

    These issues include the need for increased investment from federal funding for aging water infrastructure and concerns over the cost of Per-and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) regulations.

    A policy brief that will be delivered to Congressional offices lauds the recent water investments through the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA), but remains critical on the importance of a strong and sustainable commitment from the federal government to build on this progress and help communities across the U.S.

    According to the press release some of these challenges include maintaining and updating aging infrastructure; water contamination and compliance with regulations including new pollutants and PFAS; and securing cybersecurity measures.

    The main event of the week is the National Water Policy Fly-In, hosted by NACWA, WEF, WRF and WaterReuse. This event will feature speakers from federal agencies and members of Congress discussing current water priorities.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Blower Package Integration

    March 20, 2024
    See how an integrated blower package can save you time, money, and energy, in a wastewater treatment system. With package integration, you have a completely integrated blower ...

    Strut Comparison Chart

    March 12, 2024
    Conduit support systems are an integral part of construction infrastructure. Compare steel, aluminum and fiberglass strut support systems.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    Feb. 7, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.

    Blower Isentropic Efficiency Explained

    Feb. 7, 2024
    Learn more about isentropic efficiency and specific performance as they relate to blowers.