HUBER Technology, Inc announces grand opening of new manufacturing facility

HUBER Technology, Inc has announced the grand opening of its newest manufacturing facility in Denver NC. The grand opening is scheduled for April 17, 2024.

The goal of the new facility is to expand HUBER’s operational footprint and contribute to the local economy.

The introduction of the new facility echoes the support of the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA) via manufacturing in the United States. Huber offers mechanical solutions such as stainless-steel equipment for municipal and industrial water, wastewater, sludge treatment and energy.

President and CEO of HUBER Technology, Inc Henk-Jan can Ettekoven, said in a press release that “We are thrilled to inaugurate our newest manufacturing facility in Denver, NC.”

The Denver, NC location is thought of as an ideal hub for advanced manufacturing according to HUBER.

The new plant will boast state-of-the-art technology and streamlined processes to enhance HUBER’s production efficiency and meet market demands. The press release states that the plant will support environmentally sustainable practices and show the company’s commitment to sustainable and responsible manufacturing.

HUBER said they’re focused on job creation and partnerships with local suppliers with an aim to stimulate economic growth in the region.

“This investment underscores our unwavering dedication to our passion "Water", to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, while strengthening our position as a global industry leader,” said Ettekoven in the press release.