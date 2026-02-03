Poll results: 2026 wastewater capital spending priorities

"Treatment process upgrades" and "Collections systems improvements" are where the Wastewater Digest audience said the majority of their capital spending will go in 2026, according to a poll in January.

A total of 61 wastewater professionals answered the poll between January 12, 2026 and January 30, 2026, after which the poll was closed.

Third place was tied between "SCADA/modernization automation" and "Water reuse/reclamation efforts." Meanwhile, "Resilience and emergency preparedness" became the lowest choice. While it is unlikely that utilities are ignoring resiliency needs and spending, it is possible that this costs is more likely to be carried in operational budgets than capital ones. As such, this issue being such a low priority may be a reflection of the budget category rather than overall spending.

Second to last was the option to choose "Other" and share the results. While one was quite humorous in saying, "I am retired and 94 years old and will not respond," three of the responses for "Other" stood out as worth noting.

First was one that simply listed, "Security." With no extra details provided, it is not clear if this means physical security such as gates, cameras and locks or if it refers to cybersecurity, which has become a growing issue of concern among utility directors and operators.

The second said "Digester Upgrades / RNG." While we would normally bucket this one into the "Treatment process upgrades" choice, it does refine that larger category into a more concrete idea. Using digesters to create renewable natural gas (RNG) has gained traction among utilities, particularly those that receive lots of fats, oils and grease through their system. Some utilities, such as Downers Grove in Illinois, have a robust co-digestion program that make the plant reach a net zero energy status.

And thirdly was an even more specific response: "Introducing new tech to separate the sludge from the water pre clarifier using ARI Water Solutions tech." If you were the one who responded with this answer, Wastewater Digest encourages you to contact our editors to share your experience as we'd love to learn more about how this technology worked.