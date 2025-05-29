Guam facility to improve operations and maintenance under EPA settlement

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on May 28, 2025, a settlement with South Pacific Petroleum Corporation Inc. over claims of violations of the Clean Water Act at the company’s facility located in Piti, Guam. Under the terms of the settlement, the company will take actions to improve operations and maintenance at the petroleum storage facility.

“Under the Clean Water Act, oily wastewater cannot go in island waterways. Guam’s waters must be protected," said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Josh F.W. Cook in a press release. "This Order will stop contamination from reaching Guam’s coastal waters used for recreation and fishing. As the U.S. expands our national defense in the Pacific, Guam environmental issues will be at the top of the list.”

The South Pacific Petroleum Cabras Island Terminal is a bulk petroleum storage and wholesale distribution facility that receives, stores, and distributes gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The facility is authorized to discharge treated oily wastewater and stormwater under a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

In February 2025, an EPA inspector performed an on-site inspection and found that the facility had not properly operated and maintained treatment units, which led to inadequate treatment and excess oily wastewater leaving the facility and flowing into Apra Harbor.

Under the Order, South Pacific Petroleum has agreed to:

Complete maintenance to remove oily waste and materials within the oil water separators and the oily waste storage area, and ensure materials are properly disposed.

Complete maintenance to ensure oil water separator treatment systems are functioning properly.

Clean the trench drains surrounding the loading rack area and ensure materials are properly disposed.

Clean all spills within the loading rack area.

Minimize any potential spillage for all liquid storage tanks within the loading rack area.

Update the facility’s Pollution Prevention Plan to address the noncompliance, including a cleaning schedule to remove oily waste and debris from the oil water separators at least once per year.

Develop a Capital Improvement Project plan to upgrade, repair, and/or replace all corroded, damaged, and leaking equipment within the loading rack area, including pipes, pumps, fuel lines, switches, valves, and other components which have the potential to cause spills.

South Pacific Petroleum Corporation will be able to continue daily operations at the facility as it carries out the Order.