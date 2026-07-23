Cheyenne utility details wastewater contamination investigation tied to Meta contractor

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities detailed its investigation into a bacteria contamination linked to Meta's data center, resulting in a Notice of Significant Noncompliance and extensive remediation efforts, including disinfection and sampling.
July 23, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
ID 191947502 @ Liskonogaleksey | Dreamstime.com
Cheyenne utility details wastewater contamination investigation tied to Meta contractor

The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) has released a detailed timeline, FAQ and supporting records outlining its investigation into a wastewater contamination incident that resulted in a Notice of Significant Noncompliance issued to Goat Systems LLC, a contractor associated with Meta's data center project.

According to BOPU, the enforcement action stems from the discharge of Cupriavidus gilardii into the city's wastewater system during fill-and-flush operations at the construction site. The utility determined the bacteria passed through both the Crow Creek and Dry Creek wastewater treatment plants and interfered with the city's recycled water system, prompting extensive remediation efforts.

Construction activities at Meta's new data center in Cheyenne led to the detection of a rare bacterium in the city's recycled water system, prompting remediation and policy reviews...
July 8, 2026

The timeline shows BOPU halted additional industrial discharges in late March after identifying the contamination, disinfected the Prairie View Pond reuse system multiple times with sodium hypochlorite, temporarily switched irrigation customers to potable water and conducted months of sampling throughout its wastewater and reuse systems. Follow-up testing in late June found no detectable C. gilardii in treated effluent, allowing the city to restart its reuse water system June 29 after receiving clearance from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

BOPU said its investigation concluded the bacteria originated from the Meta Cheyenne Datacenter CHY1-2 outfall while the facility was operating under a temporary discharge authorization. The utility issued the Notice of Significant Noncompliance on July 2, citing pass-through and interference violations after determining the wastewater plants could not effectively remove the bacteria and that significant operational resources were required to flush collection lines, disinfect facilities and restore the reuse system.

Goat Systems filed an appeal of the notice on July 10, and BOPU said it will not provide additional public comment until the appeal process concludes.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Q&A: The future of thermal treatment for biosolids and PFAS management
Op-Ed: State action on PFAS gaining traction despite EPA rollbacks
Champion Strut vs. The Competition
Sponsored
Champion Strut™ Live Inventory
Sponsored