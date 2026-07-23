Cheyenne utility details wastewater contamination investigation tied to Meta contractor

The timeline shows BOPU halted additional industrial discharges in late March after identifying the contamination, disinfected the Prairie View Pond reuse system multiple times with sodium hypochlorite, temporarily switched irrigation customers to potable water and conducted months of sampling throughout its wastewater and reuse systems. Follow-up testing in late June found no detectable C. gilardii in treated effluent, allowing the city to restart its reuse water system June 29 after receiving clearance from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

BOPU said its investigation concluded the bacteria originated from the Meta Cheyenne Datacenter CHY1-2 outfall while the facility was operating under a temporary discharge authorization. The utility issued the Notice of Significant Noncompliance on July 2, citing pass-through and interference violations after determining the wastewater plants could not effectively remove the bacteria and that significant operational resources were required to flush collection lines, disinfect facilities and restore the reuse system.

Goat Systems filed an appeal of the notice on July 10, and BOPU said it will not provide additional public comment until the appeal process concludes.