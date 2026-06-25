Whistleblower allegations prompt scrutiny of Virginia poultry processor wastewater practices

A whistleblower complaint has prompted increased scrutiny of wastewater discharges from a poultry processing facility operated by Farmer Focus in Harrisonburg, Virginia, according to allegations highlighted by animal welfare organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The complaint alleges that wastewater samples submitted by the facility were filtered prior to testing, potentially reducing measured concentrations of pollutants before results were reported to regulators. According to the report, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority subsequently issued four notices of violation in 2026 related to wastewater quality, including elevated levels of total suspended solids, nitrogen and organic material, as well as excessively acidic wastewater.