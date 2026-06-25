Whistleblower allegations prompt scrutiny of Virginia poultry processor wastewater practices
A whistleblower complaint has prompted increased scrutiny of wastewater discharges from a poultry processing facility operated by Farmer Focus in Harrisonburg, Virginia, according to allegations highlighted by animal welfare organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
The complaint alleges that wastewater samples submitted by the facility were filtered prior to testing, potentially reducing measured concentrations of pollutants before results were reported to regulators. According to the report, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority subsequently issued four notices of violation in 2026 related to wastewater quality, including elevated levels of total suspended solids, nitrogen and organic material, as well as excessively acidic wastewater.
The sewer authority reportedly increased monitoring at the facility following the complaint. The allegations contend that independently collected samples showed higher pollutant concentrations than samples submitted by the company, raising questions about compliance reporting practices. The wastewater ultimately flows through the regional treatment system before discharge to waterways connected to the North River, Shenandoah River and Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The reported violations highlight ongoing challenges associated with managing high-strength wastewater from poultry processing operations, which can contain fats, oils, grease, blood and other organic materials that place significant loading demands on wastewater treatment systems.
The allegations have not resulted in publicly reported criminal charges, and the facility's wastewater compliance status remains subject to ongoing regulatory oversight and monitoring by local authorities.