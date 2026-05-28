Ohio attorney general seeks emergency action over failing Harrisville wastewater system

Dave Yost is seeking an emergency court order requiring the Village of Harrisville, Ohio, to address what state officials describe as a failing wastewater treatment system that has discharged untreated sewage into a local creek for months.

According to a complaint filed in Harrison County Common Pleas Court, the village’s wastewater treatment plant has reportedly operated without oversight since March 8, resulting in untreated sewage bypassing the facility and entering Sloan Run.

The lawsuit, referred by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, requests immediate corrective actions, including securing a qualified wastewater treatment operator.

Ohio EPA inspectors documented multiple alleged violations at the site, including an overflowing manhole actively bypassing the treatment plant, untreated sewage outside the facility, sewage visible in an outfall pipe, and evidence of sewage fungus and algae growth in the creek. Inspectors also reported strong foul odors near the stream.

“When sewage is flowing into a creek and local officials refuse to act, the state will take them to court,” Yost said in a statement.

State officials said wastewater overflow has spread down a hillside adjacent to a local baseball field. According to the attorney general’s office, village leadership challenges have complicated emergency response efforts, with village council members reportedly resigning and the mayor allegedly residing outside village limits.

Harrisville has a population of roughly 259 residents and about 90 homes.