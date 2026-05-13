Franklin Foods agrees to $265K settlement over Vermont wastewater permit violations

Franklin Foods has agreed to pay a $265,000 civil penalty and implement corrective actions to settle alleged wastewater permit violations at its dairy and soy processing facility in Enosburg Falls, Vermont, according to an announcement from the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

State officials alleged the company violated its pretreatment discharge permit on numerous occasions over several years, including releasing untreated effluent to the Enosburg Falls wastewater treatment facility. The settlement also requires Franklin Foods to implement a corrective action plan and revise its waste management plan. State officials noted the company has already begun corrective actions.

“I am pleased that Franklin Foods made a commitment to ensure proper treatment of dairy and soy waste products onsite,” said Attorney General Charity Clark in a press release. “Vermonters take pride in our pristine lakes and rivers, and protecting surface waters from contamination is crucial to the health of our environment.”

According to the state, Franklin Foods’ permit requires the company to treat industrial wastewater before discharging it to the municipal wastewater treatment facility. Officials said pretreatment permits are intended to protect treatment plants from operational issues and reduce pollutants entering surface waters.

“Businesses that generate industrial wastewater have a clear responsibility to manage it properly before it enters our public sewer systems,” said Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Julie Moore in a press release. “This settlement reinforces the importance of strong oversight and timely corrective action to help protect both municipal infrastructure and the health of Vermont’s rivers and streams.”

The state said violations included pH exceedances, biological oxygen demand and phosphorus limit violations, inadequate monitoring and reporting, insufficient lab practices, inadequate staffing, and failure to update the facility’s waste management plan.

The settlement was filed in Franklin Superior Court on April 17, 2026, and entered by the court on May 12, 2026.