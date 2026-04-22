Lab analysis details wastewater characteristics at Tesla-linked site in Texas

A newly released laboratory report provides a detailed snapshot of wastewater characteristics from a 24-hour composite sample collected at a Tesla-associated site in Texas, offering insight into nutrient levels, metals and general water quality parameters.

The analysis, conducted by Eurofins San Antonio for Nueces County Drainage District No. 2, evaluated a range of constituents using U.S. EPA-approved methods, including ion chromatography for anions and ICP for metals. The sample was collected April 7, 2026, and included testing for nutrients, metals, and conventional wastewater indicators.

Results show measurable concentrations of key nutrients such as ammonia (1.68 mg/L as nitrogen), nitrate (0.659 mg/L), and nitrite (0.0873 mg/L), along with sulfate and chloride levels, indicating typical wastewater nutrient loading. Chemical oxygen demand (COD) was reported at 24.4 mg/L, providing an indicator of organic strength in the sample.

The report also identified trace levels of metals including arsenic, chromium, and iron, generally at low concentrations, with several results flagged as estimated or below detection limits. Additional parameters such as pH (8.0), alkalinity (128 mg/L), and temperature were recorded to contextualize treatment and discharge conditions.

According to reporting done by Inside Climate News, the report documented trace levels of hexavalent chromium and arsenic, neither of which are permited in Tesla's wastewater permit.

Quality control data included method blanks, lab control samples, and matrix spike duplicates, with most recoveries falling within acceptable ranges, indicating reliable analytical performance.

While the report does not interpret compliance or regulatory implications, it provides a comprehensive dataset that utilities and regulators can use to assess influent characteristics, treatment performance needs, or potential environmental impacts.