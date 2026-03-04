LDEQ reaches settlement with St. Landry Parish carwash over LPDES violations

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has entered into a settlement agreement with Boing US Holdings, Inc. to resolve alleged violations of a Louisiana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (LPDES) permit tied to a carwash facility in St. Landry Parish.

According to the settlement (SA-WE-24-0042), LDEQ conducted a compliance file review and identified multiple alleged violations of the facility’s Clean Water Act permit. These included failure to submit Discharge Monitoring Reports (DMRs) on time, exceedances of effluent limits, failure to increase monitoring frequency as required by the permit, and submission of an incomplete quarterly DMR for fourth quarter 2022 for Outfall 001. The review also cited alleged noncompliance with the state’s Sewage Sludge and Biosolids Use or Disposal General Permit.

Under the agreement, Boing must take specified corrective actions to meet and maintain compliance with applicable water quality regulations. The company denies committing the violations or liability for penalties.