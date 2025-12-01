Florida DEP issues draft permit for Blue Origin industrial wastewater discharge near Indian River Lagoon

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has issued a draft permit for Blue Origin to operate a 0.49-MGD industrial wastewater treatment facility at its Orbital Launch Site Manufacturing Complex in Merritt Island. The draft permit would allow the company to discharge approximately 0.467 MGD of treated process wastewater and 0.015 MGD of non-process wastewater into an onsite 402,981-square-foot stormwater pond that ultimately drains toward the Indian River.

The draft permit has drawn public attention from groups concerned about the health of the Indian River Lagoon, an impaired estuary that has experienced longstanding nutrient pollution, recurring algal blooms, seagrass losses, and associated wildlife impacts. Local advocates have raised concerns about cumulative effects from industrial wastewater discharges in combination with existing stressors such as launch-related fallout, metals accumulation, and turbidity.

Petitioners are requesting that FDEP consider options including zero-discharge requirements, stricter effluent limits, third-party monitoring, and additional public transparency as part of the permitting process.

FDEP’s draft permit is subject to a public review period, during which stakeholders may submit comments or request a public meeting. The department will determine whether to issue, revise, or deny the permit after reviewing all input.