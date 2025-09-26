EPA cites wastewater and stormwater violations at Virgin Islands facility

The EPA has mandated Chitolie Trucking Service to stop unpermitted discharges of wastewater into Cane Garden Bay, following joint inspections revealing violations of the Clean Water Act. The company must implement immediate pollution controls and seek proper permits to ensure water protection.
Sept. 26, 2025
ID 1940697 @ Lidian Neeleman | Dreamstime.com
Cane garden bay on tortola

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered Chitolie Trucking Service, LLC, to comply with the Clean Water Act following the discovery of unpermitted discharges of process wastewater and stormwater from its St. Croix facility into Cane Garden Bay. The violations were identified during joint inspections with the Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR).

The company, which operates a ready-mix concrete plant and trucking services, must immediately halt unauthorized discharges, implement short-term pollution controls, and submit progress reports to EPA. Longer-term compliance will require obtaining the necessary permits from DPNR with pollution control measures in place.

“Construction activities and facilities play a crucial role in local economies, but without proper controls, they can risk polluting nearby waterways,” said EPA Regional Administrator Michael Martucci in a press release.

EPA and DPNR will oversee the company’s compliance efforts to ensure protection of local water quality.

