The EPA and New Jersey DEP intervened to stop illegal chemical discharges into the South River following public complaints about odors and foaming, ensuring water safety.
Sept. 25, 2025
EPA halts chemical discharge into South River in New Jersey

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), working with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, has stopped unauthorized chemical discharges into the South River in Middlesex County. The action followed public complaints in July about chemical odors and foaming on the river.

EPA inspectors traced the source to Envirochem, Inc., where faulty drainage systems allowed foaming liquid from a loading dock to flow directly into the waterway. The agency issued an administrative order under the Clean Water Act requiring the facility to stop the discharge and take corrective measures to prevent future violations.

“Risks to America’s waterways call for fast action and EPA is ready to step in,” said EPA Regional Administrator Michael Martucci in a press release.

Envirochem has since ceased the discharge and is working on long-term compliance measures. The case underscores EPA’s use of enforcement authority to address direct discharges and safeguard local waterways.

