Campbell Soup admits to more than 5,000 Clean Water Act violations at Ohio facility

Campbell Soup Supply Co. has admitted legal liability for at least 5,400 violations of the Clean Water Act at its Napoleon, Ohio, canning plant between April 2018 and December 2024, according to a joint court filing with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and environmental groups.

The lawsuit, filed in March 2024, alleged repeated exceedances of effluent limits for phosphorus, ammonia, E. coli, oil and grease, suspended solids and other pollutants. Wastewater from the facility discharges into the Maumee River, a key contributor to western Lake Erie’s ongoing nutrient pollution and toxic algal blooms.

With the stipulation of liability, Campbell has waived defenses and acknowledged harm to local residents, clearing the way for a trial to determine corrective actions and civil penalties.

“This admission will speed this case toward a trial that will decide what steps the company must take to curb its pollution and how large a civil penalty should be imposed,” said John Rumpler, clean water program director for Environment Ohio, in a press release.

A remedy hearing is expected in 2026.