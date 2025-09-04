EPA backs off new wastewater rules for meat and poultry processors

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has announced that the agency will not move forward with additional wastewater discharge regulations for the meat and poultry processing sector. The decision follows a review of the 2024 proposal to revise industry-specific Effluent Limitation Guidelines (ELGs) under the Clean Water Act.

The agency’s action means facilities will continue operating under the existing 2004 standards. EPA said it reached its decision after reviewing public comments and assessing the economic impacts of stricter limits, which many industry stakeholders warned could have forced small and mid-sized processors to close.

Industry groups praised the move, noting that processors already treat wastewater to a high standard while working closely with municipal utilities. “EPA’s final decision signals the agency’s commitment to transparently and properly evaluate regulations for the processing community,” said Nath Morris of the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association in an EPA press release.

The National Turkey Federation echoed that sentiment in an EPA press release, calling the decision a recognition that “current regulatory arrangements built over years under the Clean Water Act are working for processors, the environment and local communities.”