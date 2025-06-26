WIPPES Act passes House

The Wastewater Infrastructure Pollution Prevention and Environmental Safety (WIPPES) Act passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on June 23, 2025.

The legislation, introduced by Chairwoman Lisa McClain, requires wipe manufacturers to label their products as non-flushable to protect wastewater infrastructure from damage. McClain represents Michigan’s 9th District in the House of Representatives and serves in leadership as Chairwoman of the Conference for the 199th Congress. In her home state of Michigan, blockages from non-flushable wipes cost water utilities an additional $18 million annually, according to a press release.

“This common-sense, practical legislation will prevent rate hikes and protect water infrastructure,” said Chairwoman McClain in a press release. “I am proud to lead this legislation and call on the Senate to quickly pass it.”

Industry reacts

Macomb County Public Works (Michigan)

“It’s important that the packaging on all disposable sanitary and cleaning wipes be required to have labelling that prominently displays the words ‘do not flush’ or ‘non-flushable’. Wipes should be thrown in the trash,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller said in a press release. “Not only can wipes damage sewage systems at homes and businesses, but they can cause very costly damage to municipal wastewater infrastructure systems. They form huge clumps that can severely impact the flow of wastewater even in large interceptor pipes. Wipes that get through can clog bar screens, requiring time-consuming removal and harm the pumps at pump stations.”

National Association of Clean Water Agencies

“Creating a uniform, national policy for labeling of ‘non-flushable’ wipes is critically important to protect sewer systems and household plumbing,” said Adam Krantz, CEO of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, in a press release. “Personal care wipes, while convenient for the consumer, cause serious harm to municipal sewer systems across the nation when they are improperly flushed. The water sector worked hand-in-hand with industry on this commonsense legislation that will provide clarity for the consumer, protect sewer workers, and avoid millions in infrastructure damage nationwide. We applaud the House for passing this legislation and will work toward similar swift action in the Senate.”

American Public Works Association

“The American Public Works Association strongly supports the WIPPES Act as a commonsense solution to a burdensome problem,” said APWA President Dominick A. Longobardi in a press release. “Flushing non-flushable wipes accounts for $441 million a year in additional cost to wastewater systems. By requiring prominent use of a ‘Do Not Flush’ logo, this legislation protects our systems and our communities. APWA applauds Congress for recognizing the importance of safeguarding our water environment and ensuring that public works professionals can continue providing essential services efficiently and safely.”