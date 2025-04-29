What the EPA PFAS announcement means for the wastewater industry

April 29, 2025
3 min read
What to know

  • EPA recognizes utilities as passive receivers and aims to protect them via a polluter pays model.
  • The potential for tougher regulations could lead to costly testing and treatment.
  • Technical assistance and partnerships could lead to new opportunities.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on April 28, 2025, upcoming agency action to address Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a list that included the designation of an agency lead for PFAS, the creation of effluent limitation guidelines (ELGs) for certain PFAS to stop the chemicals from entering drinking water systems, and initiatives to engage with Congress and industry to establish a clear liability framework that ensures the polluter pays and passive receivers are protected.

The EPA announced that the list it provided was not the last list of actions the agency will be taking to address PFAS over the course of the Trump Administration.

“I have long been concerned about PFAS and the efforts to help states and communities dealing with legacy contamination in their backyards,” said Administrator Zeldin in an EPA press release. “With today’s announcement, we are tackling PFAS from all of EPA’s program offices, advancing research and testing, stopping PFAS from getting into drinking water systems, holding polluters accountable, and providing certainty for passive receivers. This is just a start of the work we will do on PFAS to ensure Americans have the cleanest air, land, and water.”

What it means for wastewater

The EPA announcement includes many comments that may affect the wastewater industry. Some of the larger points include:

  • Developing effluent limitations guidelines (ELGs) for PFAS manufacturers and metal finishers and evaluating other ELGs necessary for reduction of PFAS discharges.
  • Addressing the most significant compliance challenges.
  • Add PFAS to the Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) in line with Congressional direction from the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
    • Editor's Note: Nine PFAS chemicals were added to the TRI in January, prior to Trump's innaguration. Given the language of this bullet, it suggests the Trump administration has a different interpretation of Congress' direction in the 2020 NDAA compared to the prior administration, but it is not clear what that interpretation is at this time.
  • Enforce Clean Water Act and TSCA limitations on PFAS use and release to prevent further contamination.
  • Work with Congress and industry to establish a clear liability framework that operates on polluter pays and protects passive receivers.
  • Finish public comment period for biosolids risk assessment and determine path forward based on comments.
  • Resource and support investigations into violations to hold polluters accountable.

With this announcement, the EPA has laid down framework and listed actionable items to tackle PFAS pollution.

