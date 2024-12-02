Oregon DEQ fines two cities for wastewater discharges

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued civil penalties for two cities in October 2024, over wastewater discharges.

On October 10, 2024, DEQ sent a letter to the city of Woodburn issuing a civil penalty of $5,600.

The fine was for causing pollution of waters by the state by discharging non-disinfected wastewater treatment plant effluent containing E. Coli bacteria to Pudding River on June 11, 2022.

Woodburn also violated its wastewater permit’s limits on E. Coli and total suspended solids (TSS) in its effluent.

On October 10, 2024, DEQ sent a letter to the city of Portland issuing a civil penalty of $12,600.

The penalty was issued for causing pollution of water of the state by discharging non-disinfected domestic wastewater treatment effluent from the Tryon Creek facility to the Willamette River on June 14, 2023.

The letter states that by failing to disinfect its wastewater prior to discharge to the Willamette River, at a time when the river is being used for water-contact recreation, the city created a risk of harm to public health and the environment.

Both cities have the ability to appeal, but must request a hearing within 20 days from receiving the letters.