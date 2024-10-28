U.S. EPA issues consent order to West Virginia water service district

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on October 28, 2024, it has issued an Administrative Order on Consent to Mountain Top Public Service District (MTPSD) in West Virginia for several Clean Water Act violations at its three domestic wastewater treatment systems in Bayard, WV, Gormania, WV, and Elk Garden, WV.

EPA noted several violations during a December 7, 2022, inspection, including exceedances to the discharge limits allowed by MTPSD’s permit. While excess discharge to the North Branch of the Potomac River are violations, there was no imminent danger to the residents or the water. Additional issues at the plants included other operations, maintenance, and reporting data problems that will be addressed by corrective actions. MTPSD is cooperating with EPA to achieve compliance.

The EPA is working in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to ensure MTPSD provides a corrective action plan within the 120-day deadline required by the Order.