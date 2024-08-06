Metro Water Recovery receives recognition for operational excellence

Metro Water Recovery has received a Platinum Peak Performance Award from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies for 100% permit compliance for five consecutive years at its Robert W. Hite Treatment Facility in Denver, Colorado.

Metro was honored on July 24, 2024, at the 2024 Utility Leadership Conference in Buffalo, New York.

The award recognizes excellence in wastewater treatment as measured by compliance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

As of 2023, only 173 facilities across the U.S. had achieved between five and 24 consecutive years of perfect compliance with their permits.

Metro’s Northern Treatment Plant in Brighton received the Gold Award this year. Gold Awards are presented to facilities with no permit violations for the entire calendar year.

“Receiving this award is a significant achievement, and Metro is grateful to all of our employees for continually doing the dedicated work to make it possible,” said Chief operating Officer Liam Cavanaugh in a press release.

“Metro remains committed to consistently protecting the region’s health and environment by cleaning water and recovering resources,” said Cavanaugh.