  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Compliance & Regulations

    Idaho company to pay $225,000 for alleged Clean Water Act violations

    May 21, 2024
    PotlatchDeltic Lan & Lumber, LLC., will pay $225,000 for alleged Clean Water Act violations, and will start projects that help conservation in the area.
    Photo 26022399 © Adeliepenguin | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_26022399

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced May 17, 2024, that PotlatchDeltic Land & Lumber, LLC., of St. Maries, Idaho, will pay $225,000 for alleged Clean Water Act violations.

    PotlatchDeltic discharges into a section of the St. Joe River, which is Tribal waters. The St. Joe River flows into Lake Coeur d’Alene and is a critical habitat for bull trout. Under the Clean Water Act, PotlatchDeltic is required to comply with National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits.

    The EPA conducted an inspection in March 2017 to evaluate PotlatchDeltic’s compliance with its permits and found PotlatchDeltic has numerous stormwater violations, such as failure to implement corrective actions following continued benchmark exceedances and implement adequate stormwater pollution prevention plan controls.

    Stormwater runoff from lumber facilities containing zinc and other pollutants, when not treated and discharge directly into waterbodies, can cause significant harm to surrounding waterbodies.

    PotlatchDeltic agreed to extensive remedies to come into and remain in compliance with it Clean Water Act permits. These include facility improvements, construction of a new filtration system and combining its outfalls.

    PotlatchDeltic also agreed to perform two mitigation actions designed to protect and enhance habitat for trout and salmon in Hangman Creek on the company’s property.

    The company will place a conservation easement on its property that will provide 100-year, no timber harvest stream buffers of 75-feet along more than 17,800 feet of shoreline for five streams, protecting around 61.25 acres.

    PotlatchDeltic also agreed to replace four road culverts on its property that are currently blocking fish passage and limiting access to spawning habitat.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    2024 Manufacturing Trends Unpacking AI, Workforce, and Cybersecurity

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Blower Package Integration

    March 20, 2024
    See how an integrated blower package can save you time, money, and energy, in a wastewater treatment system. With package integration, you have a completely integrated blower ...