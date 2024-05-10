  • Subscribe
    1. Compliance & Regulations

    Oregon DEQ issues 11 fines for environmental violations

    May 10, 2024
    The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 11 fines totaling $231,281.
    The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued 11 fines in March, totaling $231,281.

    Recipients can repeal their fines by requesting a hearing within 20 days of receiving their penalty letter. DEQ sometimes reduces or eliminates fines after an appeal.

    Recipients also may be able to resolve part of their penalty by completing or sponsoring an environmental project in lieu of paying a fine.

    DEQ issued the following 11 citations:

    East Side Plating

    $87,600 for failing to make hazardous waste determinations, failing to close containers storing hazardous waste, storing hazardous waste without a permit, and storing universal waste in open containers and without labels.

    Shamrock Foods Company

    $31,079 for failing to implement a stormwater plan, to conduct stormwater monitoring, to prepare reports in response to visual observations of stormwater pollution and to conduct monthly inspections.

    Portland State University

    $25,472 for multiple violations at two underground storage tanks holding fuel for emergency generators. Those include failing to have adequate release detection equipment, failing to test spill prevention and overfill prevention equipment, failing to conduct line tightness testing, and failing to conduct annual operation and maintenance walkthrough inspections.

    Industrial Knife & Machine

    $24,667 for discharging industrial stormwater without a proper permit since at least December 14, 2022. DEQ also ordered the company to apply for permit coverage within 30 days from the date the order becomes final.

    Pressure Safe

    $21,960 for discharging industrial stormwater without a proper permit since at least April 7, 2023. DEQ also ordered the company to apply for permit coverage within 30 days from the date the order becomes final.

    9Wood

    $18,142 for 12 hazardous waste violations, including failing to conduct a hazardous waste determination and failing to properly store and label hazardous waste.

    Curtis M. and Nicole H. Graham

    $8,400 for causing pollution to Millican Creek by releasing about 370,000 gallons of turbid water from their 2.5-acre pond into the creek.

    Caswell Thompson

    $7,511 for conducting construction activities on property on North Fork Louse Creek without a proper permit.

    ISX Coatings

    $4,800 for failing to provide information about hazardous substances to DEQ. The waste was illegally dumped by a third party along Highway 164 near Millersburg. DEQ has not been able to determine who was responsible for the dumping.

    City of Dundee

    $1,200 for failing to adopt an ordinance to protect riparian, stream and wetland areas within its jurisdiction, as required by a previous agreement with DEQ. DEQ has signed a new agreement with the city extending deadline to July 1, 2024.

    Express Auto Body

    $450 for failing to timely submit an annual report required by its air quality permit.

