EPA provides proposed settlement to Riverside Water and Sewer District

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is providing a proposed settlement with the Riverside Water and Sewer District (respondent) for violations of the Clean Water Act.

The Orofino, Idaho facility failed to develop and implement an operations and maintenance plan, quality assurance plan and an emergency and public notification plan as required by their National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

The facility also exceeded the effluent limit for E. Coli.

The EPA is using an Expedited Settlement Agreement so this action can be simultaneously commenced and concluded.

Under the proposed settlement, the respondent has agreed to pay a penalty of $1,472. The respondent has also returned to compliance.

Comments are due on the public notice by April 26, 2024.