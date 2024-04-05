  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Compliance & Regulations

    EPA provides proposed settlement to Riverside Water and Sewer District

    April 5, 2024
    The EPA has provided public notice for the violation of the Clean Water Act by the Riverside Water and Sewer District.
    Photo 31994551 © Robert Crum | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_31994551
    dreamstime_xxl_31994551
    dreamstime_xxl_31994551
    dreamstime_xxl_31994551
    dreamstime_xxl_31994551

    The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is providing a proposed settlement with the Riverside Water and Sewer District (respondent) for violations of the Clean Water Act.

    The Orofino, Idaho facility failed to develop and implement an operations and maintenance plan, quality assurance plan and an emergency and public notification plan as required by their National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

    The facility also exceeded the effluent limit for E. Coli.

    The EPA is using an Expedited Settlement Agreement so this action can be simultaneously commenced and concluded.

    Under the proposed settlement, the respondent has agreed to pay a penalty of $1,472. The respondent has also returned to compliance.

    Comments are due on the public notice by April 26, 2024.

    Photo 50458613 © Michal Bednarek | Dreamstime.com
    Clean Water Act
    Clean Water Act
    Clean Water Act
    Clean Water Act
    Clean Water Act

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Blower Package Integration

    March 20, 2024
    See how an integrated blower package can save you time, money, and energy, in a wastewater treatment system. With package integration, you have a completely integrated blower ...

    Strut Comparison Chart

    March 12, 2024
    Conduit support systems are an integral part of construction infrastructure. Compare steel, aluminum and fiberglass strut support systems.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    Feb. 7, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.

    Blower Isentropic Efficiency Explained

    Feb. 7, 2024
    Learn more about isentropic efficiency and specific performance as they relate to blowers.