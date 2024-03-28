Water coalition testifies before Congress on importance of PFAS exemption for utility comapnies

The Water Coalition Against PFAS testified on Capitol Hill March 20, 2024 before the Senate Environment & Public Works (EPW) Committee at a hearing entitled “Examining PFAS as Hazardous Substances.”

The Coalition examined the implications of listing certain per-and polyfluoroakyl substances (PFAS) as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability ACT (CERCLA).

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering listing several PFAS, or “forever chemicals," as hazardous substances under CERCLA.

The CDC defines PFAS as “. . . a group of chemicals used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. Fluoropolymer coatings can be in a variety of products.”